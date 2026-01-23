Takeaways from Mavs' Win Over Warriors: Kuminga Injury Leaves Dubs with No Depth

The Dallas Mavericks (19-26) dominated the glass and the paint en route to a 123-115 win over the Golden State Warriors (25-21) on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks had a plus-19 rebounding edge and scored 56 points in the paint, which helped them shoot 50 percent from the field.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 38 points, but he was also a minus-24. Naji Marshall had a team-high 30 points and nine assists.

Here are two takeaways from Thursday's game.

Kuminga Injury Leaves Dubs with No Forward Depth and Could Lead to Losing Stretch

Jonathan Kuminga suffered ankle and knee injuries in the second quarter of Thursday's game. He did not return.

A source told ESPN's Anthony Slater that it's not a serious injury, though we won't know for sure until after the MRI results are released.

Without Kuminga and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have two forwards on the roster: Draymond Green and Gui Santos. Even if the Warriors staggered their minutes so one was on the floor the whole game, they'd be playing the whole game with three guards on the court at all times.

They are the smallest team in the league right now, and they had no answer for Marshall (30 points), Cooper Flagg (21 points) and Brandon Williams (19 points). Imagine how they'll do against Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle over the next two games.

After the two road tilts against Minnesota, Golden State gets a road game against the Jazz. That's a winnable game, but it's nothing close to a guarantee.

Then the Warriors get the Pistons, 76ers, Suns and Lakers, all of which could be losses even if they have Kuminga back by then.

This team needs a trade for a servicable wing who can play 30 minutes per game. That won't completely stop the bleeding, but it could be the difference between the Warriors going into the All-Star break having lost 10 of 11 vs. having lost seven of 11.

Whether they use Kuminga to make that trade or they give up some of their guards, they can't go on like this.

Draymond's Bad 4th-Quarter Gives Dallas Momentum for Game-Clinching Run

This was another Draymond Green game to forget.

His final stat line was bad: four points, 1-of-5 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, three turnovers, minus-15.

But that doesn't tell the whole story.

With seven minutes to go and the Mavs leading by one, Green gave Dwight Powell an elbow to the stomach that the refs caught. He got called for a personal foul, and then they reviewed it and gave him a flagrant-1 foul. Powell made both free throws. Two possessions later, Max Christie drove to the basket, and Green, the help defender, got knocked off balance by Powell, putting him in an awkward position. So he wrapped up Christie, and the refs reviewed that for a flagrant. He didn't get a flagrant that time, but in all, he picked up two personal fouls and one flagrant foul in 39 seconds, and the Mavs extended their lead from one to five.

To that point there had been a decent flow in the second half. Curry had just made two shots, and this game had the makings of a great finish.

After those two replay reviews, the flow was gone. The next three possessions featured Will Richard missing an open three, Curry missing a contested three and Brandin Podziemski missing a layup. Suddenly the Warriors were down 12, and that was that.

To add insult to insult, Green fouled out with 3:50 to go.