Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Warriors’ Future
With the Golden State Warriors missing the playoffs, there are questions that need to be answered about what direction the organization plans to go next season. During an appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA after being named the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year, Warriors star Steph Curry reflected on this disappointing season, and spoke on Golden State’s future.
"The sad part was just missing three wins to get out of the play-in and have yourself in a playoff series," Curry said. "Even a game like in Sacramento in the play-in tournament we had, [if it's the playoffs] you're like 'Okay, we're down one and can game plan to try to get back into the series.' Obviously early in the year we had a lot of missteps and some absences, but you do realize we're not that far off. To stay at this level, at this peak for so long, there's going to be some tweaks.”
On those tweaks, Curry added, "When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'What can we do to get better? What holes can we fill?' And thankfully we have some time to figure that out. So lot of conversations with upstairs, with coach Kerr to try to figure out how to get back to the level we expect. I didn't answer anything specific about what we need, but we're going to figure that out over this summer."
