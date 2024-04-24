Steph Curry Ranked Over LeBron James on Surprising NBA List
The NBA recently revealed their list of top selling jerseys for the second half of this NBA season, and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry ranked atop the league. Beating out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who was second on this list, Curry ranked first in jersey sales across the entire NBA in the second half of the season.
This is very impressive, considering Curry has been on the same team his entire career. Still widely considered the two faces of the NBA, James and Curry are clearly still atop of the league in terms of popularity.
It is unfortunate that Curry and the Warriors were not able to make the playoffs, as there is always a lot of excitement whenever Golden State is in the mix. While the Lakers did make the playoffs, they already trail the defending champion Denver Nuggets 0-2, having now lost 10-straight games to them.
The Lakers and Warriors played some incredible regular season battles this year, and just missed facing each other in the play-in tournament. These two teams faced off in last year’s Western Conference Semi-Finals series, with Los Angeles eliminating Golden State.
Curry and James have had several battles against each other on the game’s biggest stage, and as previously mentioned, remain the two most popular players in the league.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey