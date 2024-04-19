Steph Curry's Message to Draymond Green After Warriors' Elimination
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, failing to make the playoffs after a very disappointing regular season. The loss creates even more questions about Golden State's fading dynasty, including whether or not the team can realistically compete at a high level with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson being Steph Curry's co-stars.
While Green is under contract for the next several seasons after agreeing to an extension last summer, Thompson is a free agent, and his offseason will be very interesting. Curry has made it clear that he does not see himself playing without his two longtime teammates, and reportedly told Green after the loss to Sacramento that they're not done yet.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Green revealed a conversation with Curry after Golden State's loss to the Kings, saying, "Right after the game, in the Kings locker room, I said, 'I love you bro.' He was like, 'I love you too. We ain't done.' You right. Got it. Noted. We ain't."
While Curry understands that there is a lot the Warriors need to figure out this summer, he still wants to compete for championships, and he wants to do so alongside the teammates he built this with. Needless to say, the Warriors have a big summer ahead of them.
