Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Why the Warriors Failed
There's no way around it, the Golden State Warriors fell short of expectations this season. While people didn't believe they'd win an NBA Championship, they at least believed the Warriors would make the playoffs - including Steph Curry.
Steph Curry made an appearance on Inside the NBA after winning the Clutch Player of the Year Award where he was asked about what went wrong for the Warriors this season. Not surprisingly, Curry was incredibly open about the question and gave a lengthy response.
"The sad part was just missing three wins to get out of the play-in and have yourself in a playoff series," Curry said. "Even like a game like Sacramento in the Play-In Tournament, you're looking at like okay we're down one and can find a way to gameplan to try and get back into the series. Early in the year, we had a lot of missteps and some absences, but you do realize we're not that far off even having tried to stay at this level, at this peak for so long."
As much as the Warriors want to bring back a majority of their roster, Steph Curry knows that's just not reasonable; changes need to be made.
"There's going to be some tweaks, we know," Curry said. "When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say 'What can we do to get better, what holes can we fill.' Thankfully, we have some time to figure that out. A lot of conversations upstairs with coach Kerr to try to figure out how to get back to that level that we expect."
It's going to be a long offseason for the Golden State Warriors, and one of the most important ones in franchise history.
