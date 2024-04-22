Steph Curry’s Message to De’Aaron Fox After Play-In Loss
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings may have some beef with each other, but that doesn't mean every single player on the team dislikes each other - even the two best players.
After the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, De'Aaron Fox posted a celebratory Instagram post on the win. Surprisingly, Steph Curry commented on the post celebrating his own defeat, stating "I hate that I liked this post."
Ironically, De'Aaron Fox was even wearing Curry's while eliminating Steph Curry from the play-in tournament.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings already had some history due to their near proximity, but the last two years have really added to it. The two teams went to Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs last season, which included a very controversial moment where Draymond Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis. For the Warriors to get eliminated by the Kings in the very same building that Golden State defeated Sacramento is just a very full-circle moment.
Even though the Kings defeated the Warriors in the play-in tournament, both teams have to go back to the drawing board. Neither team made the playoffs, both teams have the same record, and both teams want to at least be in the playoffs next season.
For as much as Warriors fans and Kings fans hate each other, it's important to remember it's all love between Steph Curry and De'Aaron Fox.
