Steve Kerr Makes Unexpected Austin Reaves Statement
The Golden State Warriors need to make some roster moves this summer, but they also need some internal improvement from their young pieces. Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski spent a lot of time in Steve Kerr's rotation this season, and leaps forward from those two next season would go a long way towards helping the Warriors improve.
Speaking with reporters, Kerr drew some comparisons between Podziemski and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.
"He's a different player from Austin Reaves, but I see similarities," Kerr said of Podziemski. "Just having coached Austin this past year in the World Cup. They're similar sized, they're both a lot stronger and quicker than they look on the floor. Some of it is because their game speed is really high. They may not time well in the 40, but their game speed, because of their reaction or their proactivity on the floor, both guys there's a lot to their games. Austin, I think shot 32 percent from three his first year, and then shot up to around 40. I think most players in their second or third year, who are already pretty good shooters, make pretty big strides because the game does slow down."
Kerr said he has already spoken to Podziemski about becoming more of a catch and shoot threat, which will help his game grow and also help the Warriors when he is on the court.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey