Steve Kerr Reveals Which Warriors Player May Receive More Minutes
The Golden State Warriors have some interesting problems to fix next season. The team has a blend of NBA Champion veterans and promising young players. However, the team has reached a point where the younger players need more minutes, especially a player like Moses Moody.
Time and time again, Moses Moody's minutes were cut short, despite showing some very promising play on the court. It's happened enough times that both Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. have taken notice of it.
“Yeah, I think the good and bad of the situation with Moses is, first he's improved, he's gotten a lot better, and on top of it, I think any issues with him playing, frankly, is a result of our depth, which is also a good thing,” Dunleavy said. “But in the end, you're right, he hasn't probably played as much as we would like and there hasn't been a clear enough path."
"So that will be something we'll look at," Dunleavy added. "I think it's really important coming into Year 4 for him that there is some reasonable playing time available for him where he can impact our team and be out there and continue to improve, and I think that's a fair thing."
Moses Mooody may have only played 17.5 minutes a game for the Warriors this season, but Steve Kerr believes there will be a massive improvement next season.
“Yeah, I think next year's a big year for Moses,” Steve Kerr said. “I would love to get him out there more. But when you look at the roster, hey, there's just a lot of people, and we haven't always been able to get him on the floor. We always look at combinations."
The Warriors will have a much longer offseason than they hoped for this season, but with that time, comes the ability to answer some tough questions.