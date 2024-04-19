Warriors Player Gets Honest on Not Getting Minutes
One of the most frustrating parts of this season for the Golden State Warriors has been the lack of a consistent rotation. While it was frustrating for fans, it's likely even more frustrating for the players on the team.
Despite what could be easy frustration, Moses Moody refuses to look at it that way.
"Frustrating wouldn't be the word I'd use to describe it," Moody said during his exit interview. "It's a journey. Just like any other journey, going to be highs and lows, going to be adversity. Just perspective dealing with it."
Even though Moses Moody is only 21 years old, he's handling his lack of consistent minutes with a level of professionalism that most players older than him wouldn't be able to.
"With this being such a competitive and difficult job, you can't really predict the future," Moody said. "You can't be promised too much in this game. Just giving yourself the best chance."
The 2024-25 NBA season will be year four for Moses Moody. With how he's proven himself time and time again, it's time for the Golden State Warriors to give him a shot - Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. agrees.
“I think it’s really important coming into year four for him that there is some reasonable playing time available for him where he can impact our team and be out there and continue to improve,” Dunleavy said. “I think that’s a fair thing.”
