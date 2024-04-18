Warriors Reportedly Expected to Explore Andrew Wiggins Trades
The Golden State Warriors need to make some changes to their roster. After a second round exit in 2023, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs this season, continuing to trend in the wrong direction. In a recent report from Logan Murdock of The Ringer, it was revealed that Golden State is expected to explore Andrew Wiggins trades this summer.
"League sources believe Andrew Wiggins will be included in trade talks this summer as the Warriors look to improve their roster," Murdock wrote. "During the 2022 title run, Wiggins was arguably Golden State’s second-best player, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 boards in the playoffs and producing timely shots and great defense in the Finals. The Warriors signed him to a four-year, $109 million extension that fall, but his Golden State tenure has been frustrating since the ink dried."
Wiggins has put together some solid stretches of play, but has mostly been inconsistent since signing his extension, and has been far from the player he was in the 2022 postseason. The Warriors are expected by many to cut salary this season, or at least move some of their currently high-paid players for some better options. It seems Wiggins could be one of those players on the move.
The Warriors have a lot of work to do this summer to get back into contention.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey