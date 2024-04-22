Warriors Star Could Reportedly Join Victor Wembanyama on Spurs
One of the many questions that the Golden State Warriors need to figure out is whether or not the team is keeping Chris Paul for the 2024-25 NBA season. Paul is currently on a non-guaranteed $30 million salary next season that the Warriors have until June 28 to make a decision on.
Should the Warriors not choose to keep Chris Paul, the San Antonio Spurs seem to reportedly be a team to keep an eye on.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the San Antonio Spurs could be a potential suitor for Chris Paul, to pair veteran presence with Victor Wembanyama. Here is the exact excerpt from his article.
"A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio," Stein said. "Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2."
While Steve Kerr mentioned that he wanted to bring Paul back and Paul himself said he loved being in Golden State, anything should really be on the table for the Warriors this offseason. After not even making the playoffs this season, the Warriors should be shedding any unnecessary salary right now.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey