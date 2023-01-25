There’s Always Some Familiar Faces When The Wizards Play Dallas

The Wizards always see former players and coaches when they take on the Mavericks.

The first game for the Wizards following the Rui Hachimura trade ironically is with a team the Wizards made a trade with just last year. The Dallas Mavericks now has former Wizards Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie as active contributors to their squad. For Bertans and Dinwiddie, the Mavericks sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards. It seems like the trade is working out so far for both teams.

Last night against the Wizards, Dinwiddie had 20 points and eight assists in 35 minutes of playing time. He hit a three pointer late in the game that helped the Mavericks get in position to potentially win the game. Ultimately, the Mavericks were unsuccessful.

Davis Bertans (USA Today Sports)

Bertans scored seven points, one rebound, and one steal in last night’s contest.

Two more familiar faces are on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

Kristi Toliver (USA Today Sports)

Kristi Toliver is a Harrisonburg, Virginia native and former University of Maryland Basketball Lady Terrapin. With the Lady Terps, Toliver was a member of the school’s first women’s basketball championship team. Being in the WNBA since 2009, Toliver has experienced championship status again with the LA Sparks and Washington Mystics. In 2018, she joined the Wizards coaching staff as an assistant. With her WNBA move back to LA, she now spends her offseason on the Mavericks coaching staff.

Jared Dudley (USA Today Sports)

Jared Dudley had a short stint with the Wizards in the 2015 – 2016 season after he was traded to the team from the Milwaukee Bucks. He would move on to play for the Suns (a second stint), and Brooklyn Nets before landing a championship with the Lakers in 2020. After announcing his retirement from the NBA, Dudley joined the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.