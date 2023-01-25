Kuzma Drops 30, Luka Has 41 In A Tough Battle

DALLAS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks to start their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between Dallas and Washington. Washington won the first game against Dallas 113-105 in Washington. In that game, Kyle Kuzma had an amazing night for the Wizards. Kuzma had 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists all team-highs for the Wizards in the win. The Wizards would defeat the Mavericks 127-126 in last night’s game. Washington had control of the game throughout except in the second quarter when Dallas had control. The win gave Washington their third straight win.

Kyle Kuzma had a game-high 30 points with five rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 22 points while dishing out four assists. Other honorable mentions include, Deni Avdija (15 points), Corey Kispert (14 points) and Monte Morris (13 points) helped to contribute to the win for Washington. Coach Wes Unseld Jr had these comments after the team’s season sweep of the Mavericks⬇️⬇️⬇️

For Dallas, potential league MVP Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Mavericks big man Dwight Powell put up 22 points and nine rebounds. Former Washington Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points with eight assists.

The Washington Wizards (21-26) will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets (11-36) on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 PM EST.

