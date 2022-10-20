Skip to main content
Will Barton dominates off bench in Wizards season opener

Will Barton wasn’t necessarily the flashiest player in the Wizards season opener against the Indiana Pacers but he is definitely the unsung hero of the game. 

The spark Barton provided off the bench is the leadership Washington needs from its second unit to be successful this season.

There was speculation leading up to the opener about who would land the starting small forward position between Barton, Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma. But ultimately Avdija ended up in the starting lineup.

While it was slightly surprising since Avdija spent the entire preseason nursing a groin injury, the 11-year NBA veteran did not disappoint in his newfound role.

As one of the Wizards offseason acquisitions, it wasn’t clear exactly how Barton would fit into this group but his ability to create shots and attack the basket made him an instant hit across social media.

Most notably, Barton finished the second quarter with a step-back three to beat the buzzer and give the Wizards a 36-25 lead at halftime.

Later in the 4th quarter, Barton hit Daniel Gafford with a no look pass to set him up for one of his signature dunks. He immediately dapped up the younger Gafford, showing his enthusiasm for the outcome of the play.

This interaction is important to note because in addition to his skills on the court, Barton brings a much-needed veteran presence to the young group of bench players which also includes Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright.

Barton’s versatility balanced out the Wizards scoring effort, especially down the stretch when he stepped in to help the closing lineup seal the victory.

Barton finished with 17 points and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

