The Wizards Close 2022 Out Strong

After a dismal December, the Wizards are now on a four-game winning streak. The Wizards have now beat the Sacramento Kings, swept the Phoenix Suns, and rose to the occasion of the dominant Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.

The latest team the Wizards have taken down is the Orlando Magic. To be fair, the Orlando Magic was short-handed due to the suspensions that came down after the team’s brawl with the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night. This point, however, makes it clear that the Wizards came in and did what they were supposed to do against a less experienced Magic team.

The Wizards have historically had success over the Magic now winning 26 of the last 36 games since the 2013-2014 season. Washington has now won six consecutive games over Orlando. All Wizards starters scored in double figures for the fourth time this season with seven total players scoring 10+ points for the Wizards. Washington outrebounded Orlando 53 to 35 and out-assisted Orlando 33 to 24.

Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis continues his sensational season tallying a game high 30 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal for his 12th double-double of the season. Porzingis has now scored 30+ points in six games this season. Additionally, Porzingis has now totaled 20 games with at least 1+ block and 1+ steal this season, the most in the NBA.

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura netted 16 points and seven rebounds. Hachimura has now scored in double figures in 17-of-21 appearances from off the bench this season. Additionally, Hachimura has now scored 10+ in four consecutive games from off the bench.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. Kuzma has now scored 20+ points in 24 games this season, the most in his career through his first 36 games played in a single season. Kuzma has now connected on 4+ three-pointers in 10 games this season, the most in his career through 37 games in a season.

Wizards guard Monte Morris scored 12 points, a game-high 10 assists and three rebounds for his first double-double this season and the second of his career.