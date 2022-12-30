Wizards vs. Magic, Who’s In? Who’s Out?

Orlando-The Washington Wizards are back on the road after a two-game home stand. The Wizards won both games defeating the Suns 127-102 and the Sixers 116-111. Since December 20th, the Wizards are 4-1 and have gotten their groove back. Washington will have quite the advantage tonight due to six of the nine Magic players suspended because of the massive brawl in the Pistons game on Wednesday will be out serving the suspension.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Dec 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal is questionable with an hamstring injury. For The Magic, Jalen Suggs (Ankle), Chuma Okeke (Knee) and Jonathan Isaac (Knee) are out with injuries. Mo Bamba, Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, RJ Hampton and Gary Harris will be out due to suspension for the Magic in tonight’s game vs the Wizards. The three other players Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner will serve their suspension on January 4th against Oklahoma City

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic:

Guards: Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan

Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Terrence Ross

Center: Bol Bol

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs-OUT (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac-OUT (Knee)

Chuma Okeke-OUT (Knee)

Mo Bamba-Questionable (Back); Serving one game suspension for tonight's game.

Moritz Wagner-Questionable (Illness); Serving one game suspension for tonight's game.

