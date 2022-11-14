Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Wizards have been led mostly by Kyle Kuzma during the win streak. Kuzma publicly shared in his sideline after game interview (after the Wizards win over the Mavericks) that he has been telling his coaches to run the offense through him. Kuzma has averaged 26.3 points per game, the question would be could he keep up the hot hand against the Grizzlies to split the season series? The answer would be no for Kuzma, but the Wizards would stay hot.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Washington Wizards defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 102-92 for their fourth straight victory. The Wizards held the lead for the majority of the game. Despite struggling from the free throw line (11-21, 52.4%) Washington pushed through the win. Wizards’ big man Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points while grabbing six rebounds. Deni Avdija put up 21 points for Washington in his best-scoring outing of the season. Kyle Kuzma struggled for Washington going 4-for-13 and only scoring nine points. Dillon Brooks (19 points) & Santi Aldama (15 points) led the way for Memphis in a losing effort.

The Wizards' next game will be against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov 16th at 7 PM from Capital One Arena.