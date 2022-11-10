The Washington Wizards are introducing a new cherry blossom-themed basketball court to go along the team’s new City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms.

The new cherry blossom court will be used on nights the team’s City Edition jerseys will be worn and will debut tonight when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm.

Wizards City Edition Uniforms

The court was designed to complement the uniform by connecting elements of the uniform’s tidal basin blue along the perimeter of the court with pink cherry blossoms throughout.

The design on the court features a subtle nod to cherry blossom petals falling from a cherry tree along center court, with the stained blossoms giving a light and airy appearance. The Wizards’ center logo has been integrated in the design to display as sprouted blossoms that have bloomed.

Washington’s Cherry Blossom jersey will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, at the Team Store.

The Wizards will celebrate Japanese Heritage Night on December 12th and the first 7,500 fans will take home a City Edition Cherry Blossom-inspired tote bag.

On March 24th when the Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs, the team will hold Cherry Blossom Night. The first 10,000 fans will receive a cherry blossom hat designed by Monte Morris and presented by FTX.

Fans can enter a sweepstakes to win a cherry blossom-inspired leather bag designed by Wizards artistic director Brett Johnson along with tickets to a 2022-23 Wizards home game and a $200 gift card to the Team Store at Capital One Arena.

Below is the City Edition and cherry blossom court schedule:

Date Opponent Nov. 10 Dallas Dec. 4 Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 12 Brooklyn Mar. 2 Toronto Mar. 6 Milwaukee Mar. 8 Atlanta Mar. 22 Denver Mar. 24 San Antonio Mar. 28 Boston Apr. 4 Milwaukee

Fan’s wishing to attend the Wizards’ cherry-blossom inspired nights can purchase tickets here.