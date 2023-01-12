Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.

Chicago won game two 115-111. Washington would trail most of the game except early in the first quarter when they held a 10-9 lead and late into the 3rd quarter they led 81-80 and they maintain the lead until 2:48 left in the 4th quarter where Chicago would take over for good to grab game two.

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

Washington was on a three-game losing streak heading into tonight’s game but was able to end that streak with a 100-97 win over Chicago. Despite Zach LaVine’s 38-point performance, the Bulls would still fall short. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points in the win for Washington. Anthony Gill scored a season-high 18 points for the Wizards. Here are Gill’s thoughts about stepping up for the team⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Wizards (18-24) will host the New York Knicks on Friday, January 13 at 7 PM from Capital One Arena.

