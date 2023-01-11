Basketball Bets: Wizards Favored To Beat Bulls Wednesday

A look at the Washington Wizards betting lines heading into their Wednesday night matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and more.

The Washington Wizards (17-24) are winners in six of their last 10 contests but have lost three straight heading into Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls (19-22).

In their second of a four-game home stretch, the Wizards will be without guards Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Johnny Davis (Hip).

Still, they're a 1.5-point favorite (-110) against the Bulls, with an over/under of 229 points (-110) scored between the two Eastern Conference foes.

On the money line, Washington (-122) will earn you $122 for every $100 wagered if they beat Chicago.

The Wizards did just that back on October 21st of this season in a 102-100 win inside Capital One Arena.

But on December 7th, the Bulls earned a four-point win on their own home court.

And the home and away trends go even further with Washington playing to a 10-8 record in the DMV while Chicago is just 8-13 on the road.

While Beal and Davis will miss Wednesday's contest, the Bulls will also be without guard Lonzo Ball (Knee), forward Javonte Green (Knee), and center Tony Bradley (COVID-19).

Further damaging their attempts to earn the rare win away from home.

Of course, prop bets are always popular, and some of the best from this contest include wagering on the Wizards to lead at halftime (+550) as well as which team will be the first to score 10 points (Chicago (-120) | Washington (-110).

Other Wizards Betting Lines

• Win NBA Championship (+50000)

• Win Eastern Conference (+15000)

• Win Southeast Division (+900)



