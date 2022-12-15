Eight Straight Losses for The Wizards, Nuggets win 141-128

DENVER-The Washington Wizards (11-17) started their six-game road trip in Denver vs the Nuggets. Washington started this road trip with a seven-game losing streak hanging over their heads. Their last win came on November 28th against the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127. During the losing streak, the Wizards were extremely competitive, but things just didn’t fall their way. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have carried the load for the Wizards during the streak. Kuzma has played so well that multiple teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring him from the Wizards.

Photo Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA Today

Their opponent for Wednesday night, the Nuggets have had another solid season so far with a 16-10 record and currently are third in the Western Conference standings. Denver also has the back-to-back NBA MVP on their team Nikola Jokic, who was averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game heading into tonight’s game. If Washington was going to end the streak stopping or slowing down Jokic would be the key. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

The Denver Nuggets won this contest 141-128 grabbing their 17th win of the year. The first half of the contest saw a competitive game where both teams held solid leads, but in the second half it was all Nuggets and they wouldn’t relinquish the lead again. Nikola Jokic scored 43 points while snagging 14 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Bones Hyland (23 points) and Aaron Gordon (22 points) helped the Nuggets win another impressive game.

For Washington, Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 22 points. Former Denver Nuggets, Will Barton (22 points) & Monte Morris (20 points) put up one of their best performances of the year against their former team. Corey Kispert had 16 points while Jordan Goodwin scored 12 points in the loss.

The Washington Wizards (11-18) will head to Los Angeles to take on former Wizards star John Wall & the Clippers on Saturday, December 17 at 4 pm EST from Crypto.com Arena