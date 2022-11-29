Wizards Dominate the Wolves 142-127 for Win #11

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards returned home Monday night after a three-game road trip. The Wizards went 0-3 on the road trip. Losing twice to Miami and once to Boston. The Wizards once again have not been able to capitalize against teams without their superstar in the lineup. Miami was without Jimmy Butler and Boston did not play Jayson Tatum.

The Wizards played the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season on Monday. Minnesota came into the game winning five out of their last seven games, but also are on a two-game losing streak. The Wizards would have to deal with the twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns along with the guard combo of D’Angelo Russell & Anthony Edwards. Both teams are full of talent but both teams have underachieved. Tonight Wizards the would shine!

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Wizards would dominate the Timberwolves 142-127 to get back over .500 with their 11th win of the season. Kristaps Porzingis went off scoring 41 points with four rebounds. Porzingis scored 29 of his 41 points in the first half. He also went 11 of 11 from the free throw line and 12 of 18 from the floor. Kyle Kuzma (23 points) & Bradley Beal (22 points) helped pushed the Wizards to victory.

For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards had a team-high 29 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell (23 points), Rudy Gobert (19 points) & D’Angelo Russell (17 points) chipped in for the Wolves on the loss. Unfortunately, the biggest loss in the game for the Wolves may have been the injury of Karl Anthony Towns, who went down with a calf injury.

The Wizards (11-10) will hit the road again for a two-game road trip. Wednesday, November 30 at 7 PM, the Wizards will take on the Nets at Barclays Center and Friday, Dec 2 Washington heads to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.