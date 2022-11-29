Skip to main content

Wizards Dominate the Wolves 142-127 for Win #11

Wizards Dominate the Wolves 142-127 for Win #11

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards returned home Monday night after a three-game road trip. The Wizards went 0-3 on the road trip. Losing twice to Miami and once to Boston. The Wizards once again have not been able to capitalize against teams without their superstar in the lineup. Miami was without Jimmy Butler and Boston did not play Jayson Tatum.

The Wizards played the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season on Monday. Minnesota came into the game winning five out of their last seven games, but also are on a two-game losing streak. The Wizards would have to deal with the twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns along with the guard combo of D’Angelo Russell & Anthony Edwards. Both teams are full of talent but both teams have underachieved. Tonight Wizards the would shine!

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Wizards would dominate the Timberwolves 142-127 to get back over .500 with their 11th win of the season. Kristaps Porzingis went off scoring 41 points with four rebounds. Porzingis scored 29 of his 41 points in the first half. He also went 11 of 11 from the free throw line and 12 of 18 from the floor. Kyle Kuzma (23 points) & Bradley Beal (22 points) helped pushed the Wizards to victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3C9D752F-F9D0-485D-B511-B68F7490D243

For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards had a team-high 29 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Jaylen Nowell (23 points), Rudy Gobert (19 points) & D’Angelo Russell (17 points) chipped in for the Wolves on the loss. Unfortunately, the biggest loss in the game for the Wolves may have been the injury of Karl Anthony Towns, who went down with a calf injury.

The Wizards (11-10) will hit the road again for a two-game road trip. Wednesday, November 30 at 7 PM, the Wizards will take on the Nets at Barclays Center and Friday, Dec 2 Washington heads to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. 

In This Article (9)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

Wizards Fit Check Nov 23-28
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [Thanksgiving Weekend Drip]

By BreAnna Holmes
DB00B0C2-0598-452E-9F80-216374328C85
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Ready For The Timberwolves

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_19299234
Washington Wizards GameDay

Know Your Opponents: Timberwolves

By Tyrone Montgomery
C7B7183C-FEDB-4A09-BB3F-F2E4AA2A5D3F
Washington Wizards GameDay

The Wizards' Luck Runs Out, Celtics win 130-121

By Darrell Owens
8B6F934A-6D3E-43A4-A3EB-5ADFB630AC00
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hoping To Take Advantage Of The Short Handed Celtics

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Kyle shooting over Johnny
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kyle Lowry Was A Problem For The Wizards In All Three Matchups

By Candi Waller
77B34E59-247E-4642-A84B-209EB5DF63DB
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Lose Back-To-Back Games in Miami

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19299234
Washington Wizards News

Taj Gibson Is Bringing Energy and Physicality to Wizards Lineup

By Carita Parks