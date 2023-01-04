Giannis Cannot Be Contained

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards had the third game of their four-game road trip Tuesday night. This game was the second of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington was on a five-game winning streak and had won six out of their last seven games.

Photo Credit: Benny Sieu-USA Today

Washington wouldn’t have the big advantage coming into this game that they had last game because close to this game it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks would be “with” Giannis, who was out last game due to knee soreness. Also returning for the Bucks' star guard Jrue Holiday. The Wizards wouldn't be able to get that six straight win because the former 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo would drop 55 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Milwaukee to victory. The Bucks’ 123-113 win would be their 24th victory of the year.

Photo Credit: Benny Sieu-USA Today

The Wizards lost Bradley Beal once again in this contest when he re-aggravated his hamstring injury. Beal was making his return after missing the last three games due to the injury. Wizards forward/center Kristaps Porzingis had the team-high scoring 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-6 FT), also grabbing nine rebounds, and four assists. Porzingis had this to say about trying to stop Giannis⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Washington Wizards (17-22) will head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder at 8 pm at Paycom Center.

Related Articles

Rui Hachimura Continues to Show Out

Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page