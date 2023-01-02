Rui Hachimura Continues to Show Out

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards were set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game was the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington was on a four-game winning streak and had won five out of their last six games. Washington would have a big advantage coming into this game because close to game time it was announced that the Milwaukee Bucks would be without Giannis due to knee soreness.

The Wizards would do just that and take full advantage of the absences of the Bucks ' major stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton grabbing a 118-95 victory. Washington ended a five-game losing streak on the road to the Bucks, capturing their first away win against Milwaukee since Feb. 27, 2018.

For the second straight game, Rui Hachimura leads the way with 26 points coming off the bench. The former first round pick has been putting in work since his return to the Wizards lineup. Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for the Wizards, While Kyle Kuzma collected his second career triple-double with 10 points, and 13 rebounds and tied a career-high with 11 assists. Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points. Here’s what Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr had to say after the game ⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Wizards are now on a five-game winning streak and will stay in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks one more time. The game will start Tuesday, January 3rd at 8 PM from Fiserv Forum

