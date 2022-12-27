Injury Reports: 76ers, Suns, and Magic

The Wizards are experiencing their fair share of roster changes due to injuries recently. So has some of their opponents this week.

Philadelphia 76ers:

The 76ers took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day. For this game, the 76ers ruled out Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee, and Julian Champagnie. Maxey is recovering from a fractured foot. Philly came away with the win 119-112.

Phoenix Suns:

The Phoenix Suns also played on Christmas Day taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado. During the first quarter of the game, shooting guard Devin Booker exited with an injury and did not return for the remainder of the game. He had only played a total of four minutes before leaving the game. The Nuggets would go on to prevail against the Suns; with a score of 128-125 in overtime.

Booker has missed the last three games, to include the game against the Wizards in Phoenix. The Wizards would take advantage of the All-Star guard being out and snap their 10-game losing streak to get the win. Also out for the Suns, were Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, and Cameron Payne.

Orlando Magic:

Before the Magic’s last game against the San Antonio Spurs, the team had been without Wendell Carter Jr. for the last 17 games. With his return, the Magic had no injuries to report in their last game. Things have been coming together for the Magic. They would end up winning their game against the Spurs 133 – 113.

