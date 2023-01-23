Fans React to Wizards Trade Sending Rui Hachimura to Lakers

With the deal now reportedly final, the reactions are pouring in after the Washington Wizards sent Rui Hachimura to the west coast.

The Washington Wizards ran the Orlando Magic out of Capital One Arena in a 138-118 win that featured a game-high 30 points from forward Rui Hachimura.

As it turns out, that'll be the last time Wizards fans see Hachimura in the DMV until the 2023-24 NBA Season.

With Washington's trade sending Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers went final, the reactions started flowing, with plenty of fans unhappy about what their team had done.

Guard Kendrick Nunn is in his third NBA season after missing last year with a knee injury.

This year was his first with Los Angeles, and he's averaging 6.7 points in 13.5 minutes per game.

Nunn spent time with the Miami Heat from 2019-21 where he averaged more than 20 minutes per game and produced points into the teens while doing so.

Many have pointed out the relationship between the Wizards and Lakers rosters, and how this trade only adds to the swapping of players these two franchises have participated in recently.

With guard Russell Westbrook, guard-forward Troy Brown Jr., and center-forward Thomas Bryant already on Los Angeles' roster, Hachimura will be joining a familiar cast in new colors.

Lakers fans appear to be mostly happy with the deal, and many view the move as a positive step toward giving star forward Lebron James some more help in pursuing another championship.

But not all are happy...

And while the Lakers are being viewed as a team attempting to help its players, Washington is again being looked at as an organization that can't seem to get support for star guard Bradley Beal.

