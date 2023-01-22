Is Rui Hachimura’s time winding down in Washington?

As trade rumors heat up, Rui Hachimura says he wants to "be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player."

Trade rumors have heated up over the past week as it relates to Wizards 2019 first round draft pick Rui Hachimura. The rumors that the Wizards may be looking to trade the 6'8" forward began to rise on Wednesday leading up to the team’s matchup with the New York Knicks.

Hachimura seemed to know something was array because he was captured on social media standing with his arms crossed away from the team huddle during a timeout. That is not typical behavior from the Japanese standout.

Although no one knows what was actually running through his mind, more insight into how he feels knowing that he is the center of trade rumors emerged after the Wizards victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Hachimura was not formally scheduled to speak postgame but media caught up with him as he prepared to leave Capital One Arena following the game.

When asked about his desire to be traded and more, he did not give the impression that he passionately wants to stay in Washington. In fact, it felt more like the writing is on the wall for Hachimura.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player. I want to be somewhere that values my game. I just want to be somewhere that trusts and believes in me, and I can be myself.”

When asked if that could be in Washington, he responded: “I don’t know. We’ve got to find out.”

If Hachimura is on the trading block, he is performing well for teams that may have an interest in him. Against the Magic, he tied a career-high 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting (3-5 3PT), also grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots in 30 minutes from off the bench.

This marks the fourth time in Hachimura’s career scoring 30 points in a single game and is his second 30-point showing this season. Hachimura has now scored in double figures in 22-of-30 appearances

The NBA trade deadline on February 9th and if Hachimura is dealt, that would be another high draft pick that hasn’t worked out in the past couple years.

The fact is, the Wizards haven’t drafted a player that has made an immediate impact since John Wall who was traded in 2020. Their 2018 first round pick Troy Brown, Jr. was traded to the Bulls in 2021.

With questions still surrounding Johnny Davis, it may be time for the Wizards to seriously evaluate why their draft picks are not working out for the long-term.