What Is The Secret To Success For The Washington Wizards?

It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the Washington Wizards thus far this season. The game of basketball is all about runs. You have some highs and you also have some lows. Changes are expected and should be made throughout the season. These changes come in the coach’s corner. They keep the team fresh, energized, and full of life. In essence, it prolongs the health, chemistry, and longevity of each player as well as the success sustained throughout the season too.





This may be a guard heavy league that we have today and perimeter play may be at it’s height too in the NBA. However, some things never change. Big men will forever hold a very valuable part in the NBA. We see it all across the league too! What the Milwaukee Bucks have with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis is important to what they do.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have bigs that are essential to their success too in Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Love.





With the Washington Wizards, this has always been a formula to success. During the Gilbert Arenas era, the combination of Antawn Jamison, Brendon Haywood, and Etan Thomas proved to work and brought a lot of success to the team. Now, the Wizards have turned to Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford, and Taj Gibson.

Ever since Daniel Gafford was inserted into the starting lineup, things have turned around for the Washington Wizards. It helps Kristaps Porzingis to be more aggressive offensively and to be the unicorn that he is. Taj Gibson offers relief when and if Daniel Gafford gets in foul trouble. Daniel Gafford has a lot of beast moments when he just decides to dunk of his opponent. Taj may not have that skill in his arsenal anymore, however he is still a defensive presence just like Gafford. That coach’s decision by Wes Unseld Jr. may have saved the season for the Washington Wizards.

