New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors

What Does The Month of January Look Like For The Washington Wizards?

It’s a new year and new mindset for the Washington Wizards. The goal is to get as many wins as they possibly can and finish this month off strong. While they are 1-2 at the moment for the month of January, the road ahead gives reason to be optimistic.

There are some very winnable games for the Washington Wizards this month. They have the New Orleans Pelicans twice this month. The expectation is that Zion Williamson won’t be available as he is recovering from a hamstring injury. Brandon Ingram has missed a ton of games as well and there’s no timetable for his return.

Then there’s the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and San Antonio Spurs. They are all struggling and there’s reason to believe the Rockets and Spurs are tanking for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Things will get a bit complicated as the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Wizards this month. Steph Curry has been hurt as well but he is eying a return date on January 16th as the Warriors will be visiting the Washington Wizards on Martin Luther King Day.

Besides those matchups, this should be a very good month for the Washington Wizards as they have endeavors of climbing up the Eastern Conference standings and making the playoffs this season.

