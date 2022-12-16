Why Are The Washington Wizards Struggling?

In this country of America, it is safe to say people love to eat. Obesity is a big thing in the United States as well as elevated blood pressure. The crazy thing about blood pressure is the fact that you could be in the best shape of your life. However, what’s in the food we eat can elevate blood pressure tremendously.

Ingredients are a big factor in everything in life. With food, if you don’t have all of the proper and needed ingredients, your dish may turn out to be a disaster. I made a pasta dish once with sweet white wine. The wine was Cooper Hawk’s Almond flavored wine. I tried to duplicate that same dish without the wine, and it was a complete disaster.

Well what about the state of the Washington Wizards. Many people are quick to point the finger and blame at Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. We all know Head Coaches are the first ones ran out the door in sports when things go wrong. However, what many people are failing to realize is that HC Unseld Jr doesn’t have all of his key ingredients to the dish he has prepared in Washington with the Wizards.

Wizards HC is coaching hard these days - USA Today

Injuries are a part of the game nowadays. Oftentimes, players just choose not to play seems to be the case in today’s NBA. They take advantage of “Load Management.” But injuries are a different story. The Washington Wizards have been without PG Delon Wright for quite some time now. He was playing extremely well for them to begin the season. Unfortunately, he went down with a hamstring injury and we haven’t seen him in quite some time now.

Delon Wright was proving to be a hugely impactful player for the Wizards before injuring his hamstring - USA Today

Another key ingredient that has been missed for the Wizards is Rui Hachimura. It’s been said that he is the X-Factor for the Washington Wizards this season. Similar to Kyle Kuzma, he is simply an athlete and does a lot of things well. He offers the Wizards size and strength as well as versatility to their lineups.

The Washington Wizards could really use Rui Hachimura more than ever at this time - USA Today

Additionally, the main ingredient has been in and out of the lineup as well, All-Star Bradley Beal. This team will go as far as he goes. As much as we want to be quick to point the finger and blame HC Wes Unseld Jr., we have to realize that a lot of ingredients to this dish were not in the recipe unfortunately due to injuries. Once this team gets healthy, then we can fully access the situation and give this dish one last taste before a decision is made. Hopefully, GM Tommy Sheppard will have the patience to have this dish at its best moment.