They say time flies when you’re having fun. That is a common saying across this country and it is clearly evident and felt too. When you’re having a bad day, many people say something like this: “Oh, it’s been a very long day!” When things aren’t going your way, it’s almost like time is moving slow. I’m sure we all have been on both ends of this. However, for the Washington Wizards, things are finally becoming settle and the fun is being felt at the moment.

Kuzma has been on fire lately - USA Today

We are approaching the second quarter of this 82 game season. It honestly feels like yesterday that the season just started. As it stands today, the Washington Wizards sit towards the middle of the top eight NBA Eastern Conference teams. They are beginning to pull away from being a .500 team as they are 10-7 currently riding a two game winning streak.

Many people sleep on the East but this conference seems to get tougher every year. The season is long and things can change rapidly. However, taking a look at where things are currently, the Wizards are still very much in the mix. Sitting atop the East, are the Boston Celtics. The Celtics look like the best team in the entire league and poised to make another run at a NBA Championship. The Milwaukee Bucks, currently second in the East, seem like the runner up of the best of the best in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and team.already know what it feels like to taste sweet victory and raise the Larry O'Brien trophy. This team could also be well on their way to making another run.

Rounding out the remaining top eight in the East are the: Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks (same record as the Wizards), Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Monte Morris being aggressive attacking the basket - USA Today

Washington has already been in fierce court competition with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Myles Turner just to name a few this season. To remain consistent in the East and sustain the longevity of the season, the Wizards will have to find strength at and maintain the true floor general position.

Monte Morris has been a solid pickup for the Wizards. He's extremely efficient and he plays hard each and every night. Morris is currently dealing with right ankle soreness but has shown that he could grow into a true floor leader/general on the court. Bradley Beal has shown that he too can be a facilitator on the court. However, he is a scorer and that needs to be his primary role. With both Morris and now Beal dealing with injuries, it remains to be seen who the Wizards can lean on to be the go-to in this role. The good thing is that both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have shown they can be relied upon to get the team going in the trenches.

The season is still early but the stars are already shining bright. The journey doesn't get any easier for the Wizards as time moves on. Can the Wizards sustain the early success they have had so far and correct some costly mistakes? The team should also keep their eyes open and alert for the Brooklyn Nets as well. Although that team has experienced issues early, this is a team that can certainly start their surge into the East's top eight and stay there for the long haul.