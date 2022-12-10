Wizards Lose 5th Straight, Pacers win 121-111

INDIANAPOLIS-The Washington Wizards (11-14) traveled to Indiana to take on the Pacers (13-12). The Wizards were on a four-game losing streak and hoping to get back on the right track, but Washington would have to do that without four of their main contributors Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Will Barton & Delon Wright.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The season series was tied at 1-1 heading into the night. In the last matchup, Bradley Beal leads the way and all scores in the game with 31 points & 7 rebounds. Kristaps Porziņģis (22 points, 6 rebounds) & Kyle Kuzma (18 points, 9 rebounds) in a 127-117 loss. In the first matchup, Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 23 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and snagged 13 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Will Barton (17 points) & Daniel Gafford (12 points) also chipped in for the Wizards. The third meetup would be fun & competitive for the first two and half quarters.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Wizards and Pacers would trade the lead back and forth for the first three quarters. In Mid third quarter, Indiana would take the lead for good despite Washington keeping it close deep into the fourth quarter. The Pacers defeated the Wizards 121-111 for their 14th win of the season. Buddy Hield has a team-high 28 points with four assists. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 23 points and dished out 11 assists in the win.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

For Washington, Kristaps Porziņģis had a game-high 29 points with nine rebounds while Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points grabbing seven rebounds. Jordan Goodwin (19 points) & Deni Avdija (14 points) chipped in for Washington.

The Wizards (11-15) will host the returning John Wall & the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, December 10 at 7 pm from Capital One Arena.