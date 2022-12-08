Wizards Lose 4th Straight, Bulls win 115-111

CHICAGO-The Washington Wizards traveled to Chicago. The Wizards were on a three-game losing streak. Tough losses to Brooklyn Nets (113-107), Charlotte Hornets (117-116), and the Los Angeles Lakers (130-119) have been a big setback for this Wizards team. Washington’s last win came on November 28th versus Minnesota 142-127 at home.

Photo Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today

Now tonight the Bulls welcomed the Wizards in town with revenge on their minds. The last time these two teams faced off it was a 102-100 nail-biter. Wizards forwards Kyle Kuzma led the team with 26 points while picking up 6 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis (14 Points) and Rui Hachimura (12 points) chipped for Washington. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points for the Bulls. DeRozan had major help from Nikola Vucevic would drop 24 points and 8 rebounds. Tonight’s game on the other hand would have a different outcome. No Bradley Beal or Rui Hachimura in this will spell trouble for Washington.

Photo Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today

Washington would trail most of the game except early in the first quarter when they held a 10-9 lead and late into the 3rd quarter they led 81-80 and they maintain the lead until 2:48 left in the 4th quarter where Chicago would take over for good and would win 115-111 to secure their 10th win of the season.

Photo Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today

The Bulls' Big Three DeMar DeRozan (27 points), Nikola Vucevic (25 points) & Zach LaVine (25 points) combined for 77 points in the win, Kristaps Porziņģis score a game-high 28 points to lead the Wizards while grabbing nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma (21 points) & Monte Morris (17 points) had solid production for the Wizards in the loss.

The Washington Wizards (11-14) will finish up their two-game road trip in Indiana vs the Pacers on Friday at 7 PM from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.