Wizards Lose 4th Straight, Bulls win 115-111
CHICAGO-The Washington Wizards traveled to Chicago. The Wizards were on a three-game losing streak. Tough losses to Brooklyn Nets (113-107), Charlotte Hornets (117-116), and the Los Angeles Lakers (130-119) have been a big setback for this Wizards team. Washington’s last win came on November 28th versus Minnesota 142-127 at home.
Now tonight the Bulls welcomed the Wizards in town with revenge on their minds. The last time these two teams faced off it was a 102-100 nail-biter. Wizards forwards Kyle Kuzma led the team with 26 points while picking up 6 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis (14 Points) and Rui Hachimura (12 points) chipped for Washington. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points for the Bulls. DeRozan had major help from Nikola Vucevic would drop 24 points and 8 rebounds. Tonight’s game on the other hand would have a different outcome. No Bradley Beal or Rui Hachimura in this will spell trouble for Washington.
Washington would trail most of the game except early in the first quarter when they held a 10-9 lead and late into the 3rd quarter they led 81-80 and they maintain the lead until 2:48 left in the 4th quarter where Chicago would take over for good and would win 115-111 to secure their 10th win of the season.
The Bulls' Big Three DeMar DeRozan (27 points), Nikola Vucevic (25 points) & Zach LaVine (25 points) combined for 77 points in the win, Kristaps Porziņģis score a game-high 28 points to lead the Wizards while grabbing nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma (21 points) & Monte Morris (17 points) had solid production for the Wizards in the loss.
The Washington Wizards (11-14) will finish up their two-game road trip in Indiana vs the Pacers on Friday at 7 PM from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.