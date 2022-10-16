Skip to main content
John Wall has eyes set on return to D.C.

Wall is hoping for a standing ovation from Wizards fans in return to Capital One Arena

It’s no secret that John Wall poured his heart and soul into the Washington Wizards for the ten years he played for the franchise. His dedication to the team that drafted him came to an abrupt end when the Wizards traded Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

The trade happened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and just days after Wall’s Thanksgiving Assist in one of D.C.’s underserved communities.

As rumors about a pending trade swirled and awkward questions arose, Wall powered through the community event anyway. Giving back was something he was known for in the city.

When the trade rumors proved to be true, it left Wizards fans reeling and due to the circumstances, they never had an opportunity to say goodbye. 

After arriving in Houston, Wall returned to D.C. last February but no fans were allowed due to health and safety protocols associated with the pandemic.

Now that fans have ascended back into NBA arenas across the country, Wall recently shared on Uniterrupted's The Shop that there is one game he has his eyes on: Wizards vs. Clippers on December 10th at Capital One Arena.

“You know I circled one main game. Going back to D.C., Wall said. "Being the franchise guy then being traded from there. That was during the midst of COVID so I never got the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully, I get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve.

One thing is for certain, Wizards fans are more than ready for Wall’s return and to give him the standing ovation he is looking for. 

