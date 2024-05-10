Who Will Be Representing The Wizards For The NBA Lottery?
We are getting closer to a very special and important day that will mean the world for the Washington Wizards - the NBA Draft Lottery. The Wizards are hoping for a bit of luck and fortune this Sunday. The NBA Lottery will be a much anticipated moment for everyone.
At the NBA Lottery, the guys are bringing out their best suits while the ladies will be rocking their favorite dresses as well. Despite having a rough season, this is a time to rejoice and be excited as that moment is a time to have a bit of optimism for the future.
Many teams are represented by their owners. At the end of the day, they are the ones making the final decisions for the NBA Draft. Some teams will have their Head Coach in attendance to represent them. They will be in charge of offering the allotted minutes for each rookie. Occasionally, you will see some former players for that particular franchise represent them. Recently, we even seen current players representing the team.
That will be the case for the Washington Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly will be in attendance and represent the Wizards on this special night. The Wizards are hoping to get a top-ten pick once again as Coulibaly was drafted number seven overall in last year's NBA Draft.
Coulibaly served as a sweet bright spot for the Wizards despite the long season they had as a team overall. If they can get a player like him once again in this year's NBA Draft, that will help this team tremendously. Time will tell as the Wizards have hopes of securing the number one overall pick this year.