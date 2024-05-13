Washington Wizards Land Guard in First Mock NBA Draft Following Lottery
The Washington Wizards were awarded the No. 2 overall pick on Sunday afternoon in the NBA Draft Lottery, and with the pick could make a move that sets the franchise's rebuilding project ahead, or back, a step.
Take the right player with the pick and the Wizards could see the promise they did show in 2023-24 accentuated and even elevated in the new season to come.
Make the wrong pick, however, and the entire process could be set back years. No pressure.
With that pick, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie projects in one of the first mock drafts since the lottery that Washington will nab Crvena zvezda guard Nikola Topić.
"Topić returned to play for Crvena zvezda recently following a knee injury that kept him out three months. He’s coming off the bench for a loaded team that features a number of EuroLeague stalwarts, and his games so far have been more in line with a mid-first-round pick as opposed to a top-three guy," writes Vecenie.
"Why is he placed this highly, then? Because in 13 Adriatic League games for Mega Basket before his transfer to Crvena zvezda, Topić averaged 18.6 points and 6.9 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field," he continued. "He’s a dynamic ball-screen distributor and consistently lives in the paint in the Adriatic League, which consists of teams from the six countries that once made up Yugoslavia. He can execute nearly every pass in the book once he gets a downhill advantage and hits teammates with flair and creativity. Topić also scores proficiently at the rim, using inventive touch to finish high off the glass and around rim protectors."
It's no secret this year's draft class isn't expected to be the greatest, but that doesn't mean there's not talent to be found.
With Tyus Jones projected to become a free agent the Wizards certainly need a guard to fill that spot. Even if Jones returns, which he said he'd like to, there's no reason not to bring a talented young player in to develop behind him.
With the 26th overall pick in the first round Vecenie has Washington targeting six-foot-nine wing Bobi Klintman from Cairns Taipans, writing, "Klintman can knock down shots from the perimeter, having made 35.4 percent from 3 this season and 80 percent from the line. He’s excellent on the break, where he can handle and make nice passes. He’s still learning his own capabilities as he grows into his frame, and his feel for the game is still developing after he picked up the sport late in his youth. In total, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season."
In the second round of this mock the Wizards draft Melbourne United big man Ariel Hukporti.