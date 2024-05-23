Young Star On Wizard's Radar
Due to a rough start and end of the regular season, unfortunately, the season has been over for the Washington Wizards. Like the rest of us, the Wizards and their front office have been watching the NBA playoffs and enjoying every moment of them too.
This season, there are a lot of younger talented teams that are making magic happen in the postseason. The Final Four that remain are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and the Boston Celtics. Indeed, there are a ton of young athletes the Wizards may be monitoring as the offseason approaches. However, there is one player in particular that the Wizards are eying that had their season cut short by the Dallas Mavericks.
That young player is Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey is the perfect team player for any team in the league. At 6'8, he does a lot of things well as he has the ability to create his own offense off the dribble as well as create offense for others with his passing as he is already one of the league's best facilitators just at the age of 21.
He would instantly help the Wizards on both ends of the floor as he would be able to guard multiple positions right out of the gate for the Wizards. Defensively is where the Wizards struggled last season so this would be of benefit to this team. Giddey would be a great option for the Wizards as he would be an inexpensive bargain player that fits the timeline of the rebuild for the Wizards.