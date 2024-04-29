Why The Wizards Won The Bradley Beal Trade
There was once a famous coach in the NFL who went viral for making a good point that reflects all sports in life. While playing sports can be exhausting and can bring plenty of blood, sweat, and tears, at the end of the day the ultimate goal is to come out on top. Herm Edwards was once the Head Coach of the New York Jets. He went on to say that you play to win the game. That is everyone's goal at the end of the day.
Many players and teams play to win the game in their very own unique way. Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been a team that would simply humiliate you as they make shot after shot after shot. In today's NBA, the Denver Nuggets are a team that will outsmart you as they always make the right basketball play efficiently scoring from everywhere on the floor.
The Washington Wizards are hoping they can get back to winning again. However, they are remaining patient in their endeavors to do so unlike the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards certainly could have used Bradley Beal this past season, however trading him may have been a blessing in disguise. The Wizards appear to have won the deal as we look back at it now that their seasons are over.
Today, it is safe to say that the Bradley Beal experiment didn't go as planned in Phoenix. As a matter of fact, it may even be considered a failure at this point. Head Coach Frank Vogel will more than likely be the fall guy there. However, it is not his fault at all. The team simply didn't show up as they were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. They may have struggled as a team, however Bradley Beal deserves a lot of the blame as he was ineffective during their last game.
Ultimately, both the Suns and Wizards had premature endings to their seasons. The Wizards were hoping to make the playoffs while the Suns were hoping and expected to make a deep run possibly to the NBA Finals in the playoffs. While they both failed this year, the Wizards have a chance at winning and having the last laugh in the end as they are on track to securing the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Time will tell as we get closer to the NBA Lottery which is set to take place on May 12, 2024.