The New England Patriots are attempting to become the first team to win back–to–back Super Bowl championships in more than a decade.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas certainly expect them to hold up the Lombardi Trophy, as they are heavy favorites to bring home their sixth title.

The Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks are the next favorites of Vegas, coming in at 8–1 odds.

The Patriots division rival, the New York Jets, could earn a fan a big payday if they make win their first Super Bowl in over 40 years. The Jets come in at 1000–1 odds.

Here are the rest of the odds, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book.

New England Patriots 11–4

Green Bay Packers 8–1

Oakland Raiders 8–1

Seattle Seahawks 8–1

Pittsburgh Steelers 10–1

Dallas Cowboys 12–1

New York Giants 12–1

Atlanta Falcons 16–1

Tennessee Titans 20–1

Kansas City Chiefs 25–1

New Orleans Saints 25–1

Carolina Panthers 30–1

Arizona Cardinals 40–1

Denver Broncos 40–1

Minnesota Vikings 40–1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40–1

Houston Texans 40–1

Philadelphia Eagles 40–1

Baltimore Ravens 50–1

Los Angeles Chargers 60–1

Cincinnati Bengals 80–1

Indianapolis Colts 100–1

Detroit Lions 100–1

Washington Redskins 100–1

Los Angeles Rams 100–1

Miami Dolphins 100–1

Jacksonville Jaguars 100–1

Chicago Bears 100–1

San Francisco 49ers 100–1

Cleveland Browns 100–1

Buffalo Bills 200–1

New York Jets 1000–1