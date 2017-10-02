Three takeaways from the Chiefs' 29–20 win over the Redskins on Monday:

1. Is it disrespectful to call Alex Smith a game manager if he’s managing one of the smartest, most intricate offenses in football? And can we even call him a game manager after a performance like this? Smith had several critical completions in obvious passing situations, from a 32-yard dart to Travis Kelce on third-and-14 in the first half—a strike down the seam against a rare double-A-gap blitz in front of 2-deep man coverage, no less—to his out-of-pocket 37-yard toss to Albert Wilson on the team's game-winning field goal drive. Smith is playing the best football of his life. It’s hard to envision the Chiefs parting ways with him after this season.

2. Washington will miss cornerback Josh Norman, who left this game with a rib injury. Jay Gruden defied everything we’ve come to expect from an NFL head coach by not only saying more than nothing to ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters at halftime, but actually speculating about a still-to-be-diagnosed injury. Dr. Gruden projects that Norman will miss a few weeks. That’s a blow, but Washington can survive. Backup Quinton Dunbar has had some stellar stretches in the past at right cornerback. Bashaud Breeland will fill Norman’s spot on the left side—which, by the way, begs the question: If Breeland is comfortable playing both sides, why hasn’t Norman been traveling with No. 1 receivers?

3. It’s hard to evaluate Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt because he’s a piece to an extremely well-crafted puzzle. Hunt’s job is made easier by the myriad of misdirection and deception in Kansas City’s offense. What’s evident is he has excellent vision and good tempo through the hole. Those are ideal traits in Andy Reid’s scheme. Hunt might not be one of the game’s five most dynamic runners, but with how his skills fit this offense, he can be one of its five most productive. Hunt tonight became just the fourth player in history to register at least 100 yards from scrimmage in his first four games.