The Chiefs were holding a 12-point lead over the Texans on Sunday night when they forced Houston to punt the ball in the middle of the fourth quarter.

On the return, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill made the Texans pay for the punt by returning it 82 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. After side-stepping the first man on the coverage team, Hill ran down the sideline for the third punt return touchdown of his career and his first of this season.

Hill sprinted through the Houston coverage team waving on his blockers, and then he put up a peace sign as he got into the clear before crossing the goal line.

The score gave Kansas City a 39-20 lead and essentially clinching the victory. The Chiefs host the Steelers next week.