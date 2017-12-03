NFL Week 13 Highlights and Biggest Plays

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

Quickly

  • From Alex Smith's 70-yard run and Marshawn Lynch's 51-yard touchdown run to Tarik Cohen's 61-yard punt return for a touchdown, here are the biggest plays from NFL Week 13.
December 03, 2017

Here’s a rundown of the plays that you cannot miss from the NFL’s Week 10, courtesy of Game Stream.

A 70-yard rush from Chiefs QB Alex Smith isn’t something that you see every Sunday... Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for a Kansas City win, as the Chiefs dropped their fourth straight game, this week to the Jets.

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry returns a Jameis Winston fumble 61 yard for a touchdown, and caps it off with a Lambeau Leap (but he needed some help).

This is exactly how the Bears drew up this Tarik Cohen return ... right?

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Derrick Henry took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest run of his NFL career, to seal the 24–13 victory against the Texans.

Mark Ingram escapes for this 72-yard run, his longest of the season so far, in the Saints’ 31–21 win against the Panthers.

One of the biggest NFL storylines this past week was the Giants’ benching of Eli Manning and starting Geno Smith in his place. To Smith’s credit, he threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, including this 47-yard reception to Sterling Shepard, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Raiders.

Marshawn Lynch put up his first 100-yard rushing game since coming out of retirement in the Raiders win, including this 51-yard touchdown run.

