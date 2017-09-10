NFL

Introducing: Game Stream, a Real-Time Player for Tracking Big NFL Plays

NFL Preview: Will MVP Come Down to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers?
This NFL season, Sports Illustrated is partnering with Game Stream, a product by Sportradar, to allow you to experience NFL plays like never before. Game Stream provides bite-sized, interactive visualizations that leverage the NFL's Next Gen player tracking data—gathered from tracking devices in players’ helmets—and are delivered in real-time. Leave the screen open on your computer while watching the games on Sundays, and get instant replays of the biggest plays (passing yards of 25 yards or more, runs of 20 yards or more and any scoring play).

Interested in Alex Smith's 78-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt from Thursday Night Football? Here's what it looks like on Game Stream.

The fully-hosted and customizable web application provides multiple camera angles for viewing all 22 players on the field. Game Stream sheds new light on the NFL's biggest plays as they happen in an immersive and interactive experience.

Watch the Game Stream NFL experience here.

