FOX is in negotiations to possibly use Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for the network's Thursday Night Football broadcasts in 2018, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post. FOX paid $3.3 billion for the rights to Thursday Night Football through 2022.

Marchand reports that Buck and Aikman will hold onto their Sunday games and have no intentions of splitting up after 17 years together.

This news comes after Peyton Manning turned down an offer from FOX to be the lead color commentator. Manning's name also swirled in rumors to replace Jon Gruden on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts. Manning has been retired for two years and has not signed on with any network as an analyst despite lots of interest.

Other possible targets by FOX included Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen but he plans to play next season.

The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast included a roundtable discussion with Marchand and Chad Finn of the Boston Globe on what FOX will do after Manning's rejection.