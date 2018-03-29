1. Hot off the presses is a brand new episode of the SI Media Podcast featuring a roundtable discussion with media reporters, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post and Chad Finn of the Boston Globe.

Among the many news stories covered on the show: What will FOX do for a Thursday Night Football analyst now that Peyton Manning has turned down the gig? And why did Peyton decline FOX’s offer? We also talked about changes in Tony Romo over the course of his first season calling games for CBS.

Other topics discussed on the podcast: Can there be such a thing as too much Sister Jean? Is CBS/Turner’s stance on showing crying kids during the NCAA tournament fair? How will A-Rod do in the booth? Is anyone excited for Mike Greenberg's new ESPN morning show, “Get Up?" What is going on with SportsCenter at 6 p.m.?

The final 15 minutes or so cover Mike Francesa’s future and the reunion he had with his old partner, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, on the MLB Network Wednesday.

You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes. Please don't forget to subscribe and hit me with feedback via Twitter on the show and suggestions of guests that you'd like to hear in the future.

2. A lot has been said about Derek Jeter getting off to a rough start as owner of the Marlins, but it looks like he's finally turning things around.

JUST IN: For first time in franchise history @Marlins_Man can’t come to an agreement with Marlins on season tickets, the most famous fan in sports is considering taking logo off his jersey, wearing another team’s uniform https://t.co/l5vSa2v1K8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 29, 2018

3. We almost made it through an entire spring training without a bizarre baseball injury, but then this happened to Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Salvy Perez slipped last night carrying his luggage and has MCL tear. Out 4-6 weeks. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) March 28, 2018

4. Internet polls are dumb 99% of the time, but here's an important one.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

5. It will be awful for NBA fans if breakout starJoel Embiid is impacted in any way for the playoffs after taking a shot to the head via teammate Markelle Fultz last night. Embiid provided this update late Wednesday.

Joel Embiid just posted this to Instagram story from hospital



“Not good”



Best wishes to Joel#Sixers🏀 pic.twitter.com/Qgfc3ZpZq9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 29, 2018

Here's the play where Embiid got injured.

Joel Embiid is headed into the locker room after a collision on the court



Here is the play where it happened. pic.twitter.com/LoP8wWl4C6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2018

6. SI has put together an outstanding feature story on social media trolls and what's inside the minds of the people behind those awful words.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Opening Day, let's remember the time Vince McMahon turned the Brooklyn Brawler into Abe "Knuckleball" Schwartz—a heel who would defend owners and bash fans during the 1994 baseball strike.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: No matter what is going on in the world or in life, Opening Day is still awesome.