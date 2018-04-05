Lamar Jackson doesn't want an agent heading into the NFL draft, and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman supports the quarterback's decision.

"Yes, it's a great idea," Sherman said to USA Today. "In terms of improving his draft stock or the amount of money he receives, there isn't much they can do. I'm sure he has mentors and [advisers] who can guide him."

Jackson's mother, Felicia Jones, is his manager. According to USA Today, Jones heads up a team of advisers that includes a business agent, an attorney and a marketing representative.

Being drafted without an agent would save Jackson money, considering typical agent fees could cost him one to three percent of his rookie contract.

Sherman also does not have an agent. The four-time Pro-Bowler represented himself during contract negotiations with the 49ers, who signed him in early March to a three-year, $27 million deal.

Jackson is predicted to be a first round draft pick. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner played for three seasons at Louisville, passing for 9,043 yards with 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.