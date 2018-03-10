After releasing a cornerstone of their legendary Legion of Boom defense, the Seahawks will now have to face Richard Sherman twice a year going forward.

The four-time Pro Bowl and three-time first team All-Pro cornerback has agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Josina Anderson first reported that Sherman and San Francisco were discussing a deal.

Seattle cut Sherman on Friday in a move that saves the team $11 million off its 2018 salary cap, though his $2.2 million signing bonus will count against the Seahawks' cap sheet. Sherman had said that Seattle wanted him back but prioritized financial flexibility, but alas, he is now with a division rival.

Sherman, 29, played nine games before he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 10.

In an interesting turn of fate, perhaps the most famous moment of Sherman's career happened after a game against the 49ers. He broke up a pass that resulted in an interception in the fourt quarter of the 2014 NFC Championship Game then famously taunted former 49ers and current Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.