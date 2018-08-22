Vikings Sign Free Agent Safety George Iloka to One-Year Deal

The free-agent safety was released by the Bengals on Sunday.

By Emily Caron
August 22, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Bengals safety George Iloka, the team announced

The deal comes just days after the Bengals released Iloka after six years in Cincinnati. The veteran safety started every game that he played in for the Bengals since 2013. Cincinnati drafted Iloka in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Boise State. He had 80 tackles and an interception last season.

Iloka was released by the Bengals on Sunday for financial reasons, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network previously reported. The 28-year-old was due $5.3 million in base salary and bonuses this year with a $6.2 million cap hit. The Bengals opened up $4.4 million in cap space with his release. 

Iloka took to the Vikings Twitter to announce his signing. 

Iloka will wear No. 28 for Minnesota. 

