Bengals Release Starting Safety George Iloka After Six Seasons With Team

Iloka's release was reportedly a financial decision by the Bengals.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

The Bengals have released six-year veteran safety George Iloka, the team announced Sunday.

The 28-year-old safety has started every game he's played in for Cincinnati since 2013 after the Boise State product went in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He had 80 tackles and an interception for the Bengals last season.

The decision to release the safety was reportedly a financial one, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Iloka was set to count $6.2 million against the salary cap for 2018 and the team will clear over $5 million in cap space with his departure.

He had three years left on his contract.

"Thankful for the opportunity Cincinnati. To my former teammates, best of luck and stay healthy, you guys have something special brewing there," Iloka wrote on Twitter, confirming the release.

The Bengals drafted safety Jessie Bates out of Wake Forest in the second round this year. Iloka will look to be picked up as a free agent before the start of Week 1. 

