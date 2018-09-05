Rookie Shaquem Griffin will start at weak-side linebacker for the Seahawks in their season-opener against the Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wednesday.

Griffin, selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft, will start in place of K.J. Wright, who is still recovering from a knee scope procedure he underwent during the preseason. There is currently no timetable for Wright's return.

Griffin has been one of the most inspiring athletes to follow in sports over the past few years. Griffin had his left hand amputated at the age of four after a band wrapped around his left wrist in the womb and prevented proper development.

While playing at UCF, Griffin helped the Knights to an undefeated season in his final year while earning SI All-Bowl Team honors for his performance in the Peach Bowl vs. Auburn.

The Seahawks drafted Griffin in April, reuniting him with his twin brother, Shaquill, who plays cornerback for Seattle and will also start on Sunday.

This preseason, Griffin has taken full advantage of his playing time. He led the Seahawks in tackles, registering 24 total in four games.

The Seahawks play the Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.